Irish Water warns against pesticide use

By Elizabeth Lee

IRISH Water has issued a warning to farmers about their use of pesticides after levels of metaldhyde were found in the Carlow water supply.

A file was opened last year by Irish Water on levels of the chemical in Co Carlow’s water supply. They’re working in partnership with a range of organisations involved in the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group. Irish Water is providing advice and guidance to all users of pesticides, including the farming community, greenkeepers at golf courses and groundskeepers as well as domestic users to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water are always followed.

In a statement issued today, Wednesday, they said that the levels of metaldhyde are not dangerous but that all users of pesticides, whether farmers or otherwise, should be vigilant in their use, particularly nears water courses.

More information on this can be obtained from your local farm adviser or on www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie/sud/waterprotection.