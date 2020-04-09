It’s Easter weekend, recycle your empty bottles!

As Ireland approaches its first long weekend in lockdown, glass recycling companies are preparing for an unprecedented increase of bottles and jars at bring banks nationwide. They’d like to remind the public to keep social distancing and adhere to the guidelines while using bring banks.

David Farrelly, General Manager at Glassco said, “We have seen a large increase in use of our bring banks since the lockdown began. Obviously as there is more food preparation taking place at home, households are generating more glass, not to mention the additional drinking going on at home at the moment.”

“Pubs and restaurants may be closed, but the volume of glass being recycled is only slightly down overall,” he pointed out. “We’ve actually seen an increase in the number of cans, beer and wine bottles being recycled with a reduction in the number of spirits bottles. We have also seen an increase in certain beers that have been running supermarket promotions.”

“With everyone drinking and cooking more at home, the volume of glass has increased to levels that we would normally only see around Christmas and New Year. This would be manageable under normal conditions but presents extra challenges in the current crisis. People leaving their bottles on the ground when banks are full creates a huge amount of work for staff who are already working flat out to keep this essential service going. If the banks are full please take your bottles home and come back another day”.

People are advised not to put plates, cups and other ceramics into bottle banks.