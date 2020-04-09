Kind garda comes to Jack’s aid

By Charlie Keegan

WHEN Jack Ryan failed to include the 059 prefix on a local phone call to Carlow Garda Station, he set off a series of events which culminated on Joe Duffy’s ***Liveline*** radio show.

Jack, from ‘Shanglynn’, Killeshin Road, Carlow, was ringing the gardaí out of a sense of civic duty.

The 84-year-old retired secondary school teacher was complying with government restriction instructions for persons over 70 years of age to stay at home, which precluded him from walking to his local shop ‒ Callinan’s beside St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen ‒ to buy his Sunday newspaper.

He did not wish to disturb his good neighbours from their Sunday morning ‘lie in’ and consequently made the garda call in the hope that the ‘force’ would come to his rescue by providing him with his Sunday read.

Jack first rang what he believed to be the local garda station from his mobile phone. But in dialling the number he forgot to insert the 059 prefix. He made contact instead with someone in Waterford – a call that went nowhere.

His second call, which was far more productive, was answered by 25-year-old Lauren Casey from Bray, Co Wicklow. They struck up a conversation and Jack explained his dilemma to Lauren. She felt sympathetic to this complete stranger’s problem and rang Carlow gardaí on his behalf.

In jig time, local garda Darren Leahy, who was on patrol in the Carlow area, arrived at Jack’s home, taking the order for the Sunday paper as well as a request for some yogurt – Jack likes yogurt on his morning porridge. Jack handed over the necessary cash for the transactions and Garda Leahy was quickly back with the newspaper and the yogurt.

The full story of Jack’s ‘mis-dial’ featured on last Tuesday’s (April 7) ***Liveline***, broadcast when Jack and Lauren were again reunited by phone, this time with Joe Duffy in the middle.

The radio conversation disclosed that Lauren is a digital designer with Isobar Ireland, a Dublin-based web design company.

Paul Hennessy, the Graiguecullen-born tenor now living in Longford town, rang the programme to pass on his good wishes to Jack, speaking very highly of him. Paul’s parents, Tom and Clare Hennessy, who live at Mount Clare Court in Graiguecullen, are neighbours of Jack.

There was a positive outcome for Jack from his ***Liveline*** chat as, during the broadcast, his cause was taken up by the ***Irish Times*** who, in a kind gesture, offered to have a copy of their newspaper delivered to his home every week day for the duration of the current health crisis.

Jack, a native of Shankill, Dublin, spent 44 years on the teaching staff at St Mary’s CBS in Carlow, having come to Carlow in 1957. He taught maths and history and finished his teaching career as deputy principal.

He was bereaved in December 2013 by the death of his wife, the former Eithne Burns from Old Leighlin, Co Carlow, whose father Christopher (Christy) was principal teacher at Old Leighlin National School.

Jack will be remembered for his involvement in local amateur drama circles. He directed a winning Irish language play titled **Iosagáin***, performed by the students of Carlow CBS in a regional schools competition during his early teaching days.

Jack and Eithne Ryan were members of Muintir na Tíre and were involved in establishing the Oisín Players in Killeshin. Jack’s role with the ‘Players’ was in directing.

The Ryans had four children – two boys and two girls – and 11 grandchildren.

What happened to Jack Ryan was a typical example of serendipity – the development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.

His dialling oversight and subsequent chain of events demonstrated the generous side of Irish nature, a national characteristic which has come very much to the fore during the current crisis.