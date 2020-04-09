Local business supports announced

MINISTER Heather Humphreys has today announced a major expansion of supports for businesses impacted by Covid-19, including an expansion of the trading online voucher scheme and a reduction in the interest rate for microfinance Ireland loans.

Minister Humphreys announced the expansion of the €2,500 trading online voucher scheme through Local Enterprise Offices for businesses employing up to ten people.

In agreement with minister for communications Richard Bruton, an additional €3.3m is being provided to the scheme, bringing the total available nationally to €5.6m.

Businesses in Co Carlow that previously benefited from the trading online voucher scheme can, from today, apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500, with co-funding of 10%.

The voucher can be used to help add payment or booking systems to websites, along with subscriptions to low-cost online retailers.

A substantial reduction in interest rates on Microfinance Ireland loans was also announced, bringing the rate down to 4.5%, where applications are made through Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Covid-19 Business Loans of up to €50,000 are available from Microfinance Ireland with no repayments and no interest charged in the first six months for eligible firms that employ less than ten people.

“For many local businesses, the options for trading are very limited as a result of Covid-19,” said Pauline Hoctor, senior enterprise development officer with the local enterprise office.

“However, there are a lot of opportunities in online selling and small businesses can develop a sustainable strategy for increasing sales by accessing this Trading Online Voucher scheme.”

She added: “If your business needs access to finance, applying for microfinance loans through Local Enterprise Office (Carlow) will secure the lowest available rate and you will get valuable assistance in the application process and free one-to-one mentoring along the way.”

Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan stated that the council understands the challenges of the county’s business community.

“Our team has worked and will continue to work with businesses to help them gain access to state supports and put in place a continuity plan for their business,” she said.

“I’d encourage owner/managers to reach out to our offices for an online appointment to find out more about these services.”

Meanwhile, The Business Continuity Voucher, worth up to €2,500 in third-party consultancy support, is another new measure available for businesses through Local Enterprise Offices.

It is designed for businesses across every sector that employ up to 50 people and can be used by companies and sole traders to develop short-term and long-term strategies. The goal is to help companies make informed decisions about what immediate measures and remedial actions should be taken to protect staff and sales.

In addition, Local Enterprise Offices have also moved the majority of training programmes, workshops and networking online, making them as accessible as possible for those working remotely. These includes programmes in management development, retail, digital and remote working management.

More details about small business supports are available through Carlow Local Enterprise Office and can be found at LocalEnterprise.ie/carlow or via email at enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 9129783.

A guide to Local Enterprise Office supports can be found at LocalEnterprise.ie/Response, along with details of Enterprise Ireland supports.