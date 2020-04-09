  • Home >
Mullingar hospital lifts restrictions on partners attending birth of children

Thursday, April 09, 2020

Mullingar Regional Hospital has lifted the restriction on partners attending the delivery of their child.

The measure was introduced last week in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

From now partners will be called to attend the delivery unit around 30 minutes before their baby is due to be delivered.

Management at the Co Westmeath hospital say restrictions remain in place for ante-natal, post-natal and theatre units.

At the weekend, a Meath mother who had to give birth alone because of Covid-19 hospital restrictions had to Facetime her partner so he could meet his new little daughter.

Emily Watson, whose father flew home from the UK to see his new grandchild, also had to greet the baby through a window when they arrived back from hospital to their home in Trim.

