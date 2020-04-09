Plans halted for temporary morgue in Carlow

PLANS for a temporary morgue in Carlow town are understood to have been initiated but are not currently being progressed, ***The Nationalist*** understands.

Planning has begun between the council and the HSE into the potential establishment of a temporary morgue in Carlow town in light of Covid-19. However, this development is not currently progressing following a change in national guidelines.

A council spokesperson said: “The HSE have a number of asks in terms of staff and storage. We are looking at a whole range of stuff. We are not in a position to confirm anything.”

The HSE also declined to comment on the matter. It’s understood the former Perry’s site at Water Lane had been mooted as a possible location.

In a statement to county councillors, Carlow County Council say it is supporting the HSE with a number of measures and is currently focused on the potential redeployment of staff to meet requirements of the HSE and other stakeholders and an examination of the council’s physical assets “to ascertain suitability for potential needs in future”. The Perry’s site was being examined in this context, according to the council.

Temporary morgues had been announced as part of the government’s national action plan to tackle Covid-19.