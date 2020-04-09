Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Noreen Byrne, Staplestown Road, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 8 April at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved sister of Tom, and the late Jack, Margaret, Frank, Lily, Jimmy, Michael, Bridie and Maunie and adored daughter of the late Michael and Brigid. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Noreens’s gentle soul rest in peace. Noreen’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Noreen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Easter Sunday at 10.30am (see www.askeaparish.ie). A celebration of Noreen’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred Colette Bolton (née Kelly) of Lower Rossmore, Springhill, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 9 April at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford. Beloved and cherished wife of Liam and much loved sister of Martin and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brother, sister, brother-in-law Simon, sister-in-law Josie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all her good, kind neighbours. May Colette’s gentle soul rest in peace. Colette’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Colettes’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Easter Sunday at 11.30am. A celebration of Colette’s life will take place at a later date.