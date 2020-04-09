Roadworks at exit to Snowball Alley, Tullow

Suzanne Pender
A HAZARDOUS junction in Tullow will finally be resolved, allowing residents to safely exit onto the Tullow/Castledermot Road. The road will be realigned at Snowball Alley, Tullow, allowing greater sight lines for residents exiting this cul-de-sac, where a number of people are living.
The cost of the project is €20,000 and was proposed by cllr William Paton, seconded by cllr John Pender and supported by all council members.
Cllr Pender paid tribute to area engineer Pat Harrington for his effort in ensuring the project came to fruition and also the goodwill of the landowner to allow the work take place.
Work is also expected to begin on the cross at Tobinstown, with the existing wall expected to be moved back 3m to improve sightlines.
- Five community lanes will be completed in the Tullow area in 2020, with 12 in total selected to be part of a long term programme. The council heard that two schemes with the support of resident were ready to go ahead with a further two expected to begin in the coming weeks.
- Long-term solutions for the provision of addition space at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow are currently being explored by the council and local church bodies. Cllr Paton raised the issue and indicated that director of service Michael Brennan had met with both Church bodies to “actively find a long term solution”.