Roadworks at exit to Snowball Alley, Tullow

Suzanne Pender

A HAZARDOUS junction in Tullow will finally be resolved, allowing residents to safely exit onto the Tullow/Castledermot Road. The road will be realigned at Snowball Alley, Tullow, allowing greater sight lines for residents exiting this cul-de-sac, where a number of people are living.

The cost of the project is €20,000 and was proposed by cllr William Paton, seconded by cllr John Pender and supported by all council members.

Cllr Pender paid tribute to area engineer Pat Harrington for his effort in ensuring the project came to fruition and also the goodwill of the landowner to allow the work take place.

Work is also expected to begin on the cross at Tobinstown, with the existing wall expected to be moved back 3m to improve sightlines.