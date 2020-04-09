Six housing estates want to be ‘taken in charge’

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of 23 developments in the Tullow Municipal District area are currently not in the charge of the local council.

At a recent meeting of the local authority, director of services Fiona O’Neill outlined progress to date on all 23 developments, adding that they had received six requests to be taken in charge, which include Sliabh Ban Way, Myshall, Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Slaney Ban View Rathvilly along with Tullow developments Graigowan, Monastery Court and Mullawn Cresent.

Ms O’Neill stated that a security bond was in place for nine of the 23 developments. The estimated funding required to complete works in developments where there is no developer, no security bond or an insufficient bond was €805,000.

Commenting on the matter, cllr William Paton said: “I would love to be in a position to see all these estates done, but looking at this, it will be our grandchildren who’ll see it.”

Cllr John Pender remarked there had been a “big worry” among people living in The Village, Grange, given the condition of the estate, with large holes and everything “higgledy-piggledy” in there.