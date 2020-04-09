Woman and two men remain in custody after drugs seizure in Laois

Three people are in custody following the seizure of half a million euro worth of drugs in county Laois.

Gardaí in Portlaoise carried out two searches yesterday after they had received reports of suspicious activity in the area of Rossvale.

A man in his 30s was searched and 1kg of cannabis, with a street value of around €20,000, was discovered.

He was arrested and taken to Birr Garda Station.

A follow-up search took place at a house nearby at Rossvale, where half a million euro worth of cannabis and €35,000 of cocaine was discovered along with other drug paraphernalia.

Following this discovery, another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were detained by officers and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.