  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Woman and two men remain in custody after drugs seizure in Laois

Woman and two men remain in custody after drugs seizure in Laois

Thursday, April 09, 2020

Three people are in custody following the seizure of half a million euro worth of drugs in county Laois.

Gardaí in Portlaoise carried out two searches yesterday after they had received reports of suspicious activity in the area of Rossvale.

A man in his 30s was searched and 1kg of cannabis, with a street value of around €20,000, was discovered.

He was arrested and taken to Birr Garda Station.

A follow-up search took place at a house nearby at Rossvale, where half a million euro worth of cannabis and €35,000 of cocaine was discovered along with other drug paraphernalia.

Following this discovery, another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were detained by officers and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin hospitals may have to move Covid-19 patients outside capital as ICUs fill up

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 7:10am

‘What do other students do if State exams are held in September?’ asks ex-education advisor

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 7:00am

Banks create dedicated phonelines for older customers as footfall drops by 50%

Wednesday, 08/04/20 - 10:55pm