Woman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co Meath

Thursday, April 09, 2020

A woman is due in a Co Meath court tomorrow after she was arrested followed a suspected stabbing incident in the early hours of the morning.

The alleged incident, which occurred around 2.30am this morning, saw a man hospitalised.

“A man in his 20s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

A woman in her 20s was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station, they added.

“She has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow morning,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bomb squad called after ‘suspicious device’ brought to Dublin garda station

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 11:05pm

Eurozone ministers reach ‘significant’ deal on coronavirus rescue package

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 9:55pm

Gardaí seize €10k worth of illegal cigarettes at coronavirus checkpoint

Thursday, 09/04/20 - 8:25pm