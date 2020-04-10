Carlow Covid-19 figure rises again

The number of confirmed Carlow Covid-19 cases has risen again to 19 according latest figures.

The figure is an increase of three from yesterday and marks the third day in a row the number has increased.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Of the 25 deaths:

the median age was 82

the mean age was 70 (the difference between the median and the mean can be explained by the wide age range of deaths – which is between 32 and 105)

the people included 11 females and 14 males

16 of the 28 had an underlying condition

There have now been 287 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 7054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

more to follow

Public health measures to be extended until May 5

The public health measures will be extended for a further 3 weeks. The measures will now stay in place until Tuesday, May 5.

The extension of the measures [external-link https://www.gov.ie/en/speech/a7249f-speech-by-the-taoiseach-with-update-on-latest-covid-19-public-health/ | was announced by An Taoiseach ,] Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris who both said that the measures are being extended because they are saving lives.

The Gardaí Síochana’s power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions will also be extended until 5 May.

Leaving Cert to take place in July/August and Junior Cert to be replaced by class-based assessments

Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, has confirmed that:

the Leaving Cert will take place the last week of July or early August with a final decision on dates to be made subject to the public health advice in June.

The Junior Cert will now be replaced by school-based exams and assessments which will take place early in the new school year.

All schools are to remain closed until further notice.