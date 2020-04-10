Carlow faces further three-week lockdown

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that restrictions on movement implemented to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 will remain in place until 5 May.

The decision comes after a meeting between senior government officials and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“It is not our desire to turn Ireland into a police not for one day, not for one month,” said the Taoiseach.

Health minister Simon Harris praised the public’s response to the outbreak, saying that the people are all doing their part

“Doctors can save hundreds of lives… but you can save thousands,” Mr Harris said.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has also announced that the Junior Cert has been cancelled while the Leaving Cert has been postponed.

Over 350 people with Covid-19 have died on the island of Ireland with 263 in the Republic as of last night and 92 in the North.