Carlow man in court over €500k drugs haul

A CARLOW man appeared before Tullamore District Court on Thursday evening charged in connected with a major drugs haul in Portlaoise the previous day.

Derek Reilly, 143 New Oak Estate, Carlow was brought before the court from Birr Garda Station, where he had been held overnight for questioning following his arrest.

The court heard that the 39-year-old defendant is charged with possessing €20,000 worth of illegal drugs (cannabis) and with possessing illegal drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at Rossvale, Portlaoise on Wednesday 8 April.

Mr Reilly was released on bail and will appear before Portlaoise District court at a future date.

A man and a woman had their periods of detention extended and are still in Portlaoise Garda Station helping gardaí with their enquiries after €500,000 worth of cannabis, €35,000 worth of cocaine and drug paraphernalia was uncovered during the search of a house in the Rossvale housing estate, Portlaoise on Wednesday. Gardaí must charge or release them before their period of detention expires later today (Friday).