Coronavirus: Lockdown to continue until May 5

By Joel Slattery

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that restrictions on movement implemented to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 will remain in place until May 5.

Speaking in the last few minutes, Mr Varadar added the initial Easter Sunday deadline by three weeks as he acknowledged the frustration that people have at this time but said the sacrifice is “saving lives”.

In a speech broadcast live on television, radio and across social media platforms, pointed out the importance of Good Friday in Irish history.

“Your sacrifices are making a difference,” he said, while acknowledging “too many have died”.

“We cannot be complacent, we cannot lose focus,” he added

The decision comes after a meeting between senior government officials and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Over 350 people with Covid-19 have died on the island of Ireland with 263 in the Republic as of last night and 92 in the North.

More to follow…