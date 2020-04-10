Covid-19: More than 6500 cases with majority recorded in the east

263 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland, with 6,574 people contracting the virus. File picture.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has passed 6,500, with over 60% of those in the east of the country.

9 out of 10 people who have died are in the over 65 age bracket, just under 8% are aged between 45 and 64, with around 2.5% between the ages of 25 and 44.

Of the total number of cases so far, women make up 53% while 45% are men.

With over half, Dublin has the most cases, followed by Cork, Kildare and Wicklow.

Carlow has the least with 16, while Roscommon, Leitrim and Wexford all have less than 30 cases.

Just under a quarter of cases are under the age of 34, which is slightly more than in the over 65 age group.

The number of clusters has gone up by 18 to 317 – over a third of those are in nursing homes.

Around the world, 1 point 6 million have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while over 96 thousand people have died.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised as testing for Covid-19 at two of the State’s largest testing facilities has ground to a halt, despite official claims that daily sampling is being ramped up.