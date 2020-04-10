Deadline for school bus places

Thursday, April 09, 2020

AMID the current Covid-19 pandemic, the school transport team at Bus Éireann is still working and planning ahead for the 2020-21 academic year.
Bus Éireann is trying to get as many school transport applications (first years and junior infants) into the system before Friday 24 April.
See www.buseireann.ie/schooltransport. Local email addresses are being managed by local office staff for each county. These are listed on www.buseireann.ie/schooltransport.

