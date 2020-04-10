DearHeroes campaign to project support messages across Mater hospital this weekend

The morale-boosting display will also be shared across social media and streamed live into homes across the country. File picture.

A new campaign to thank and support frontline healthcare workers has launched today.

The #DearHeroes campaign allows the public to see their personalised messages of love and support projected across the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The morale-boosting display will also be shared across social media and streamed live into homes across the country.

To participate, the public can simply submit their messages of support via www.dearheroes.ie or post them on Twitter using the hashtag #DearHeroes.

#DearHeroes spokesperson Ciara Finn said: “Like everyone else, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and selflessness of those who are battling at the frontline to help us through the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We wanted to use our assets and skillset so we can all show our love and admiration for them.

The bravery of those on the front-line has offered us all a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. The #DearHeroes campaign aims to shine a little of that light right back and thank them all for doing the country proud.”

The messages will be projected and broadcast live from 9pm until 2am for four nights from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

#DearHeroes is a community-driven non-profit project run by volunteers.

Meanwhile the “Naas ball” on the M7 is getting a makeover, with a giant yellow “Stay Home, Stay Safe” sign covering the installation.

The initiative is a joint venture between Kildare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, to get motorists to heed the movement restrictions.