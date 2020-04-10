Free online stress-control classes

AN expert from the HSE is running free, online classes in how to control stress.

If you are feeling a bit more angsty than usual and would like to learn some great ways – free of charge – to deal with common problems like anxiety, depression, panicky feelings, poor sleep and poor wellbeing, then come along to the online stress control class.

Stress control is a six-session cognitive-behavioural therapy class used extensively in community settings by the HSe, the NHS in Britain and across the world. You can find out more at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDVRme6oWZT2hsCYaSergGw

As you can’t come to a regular stress-control class due to the current circumstances, stress control will come to you and live stream the sessions.

Each session will play twice a day (at 2pm and repeated at 8.30 pm) on Mondays and Thursdays beginning on Monday 13 April (session-one will also repeat on Tuesday 14 April). The sessions will be led by Dr Jim White, consultant clinical psychologist, who created the class and who has taught most of the HSE and NHE trainers who would normally be running classes across the country.

To take part, go to http://stresscontrol.org, where you can learn more about the class and get the dates. Everything you need to successfully complete the class – the booklets, self-assessment, relaxation and mindfulness – can be found in the ‘free zone’. If you can, please read, and start working on, the booklets in the ‘preparing for the course’ section before Session 1.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Stress Control 2020’ link to access our YouTube channel, where the classes will be available to view at the scheduled times.

The session will begin exactly on time, so make sure you are there from the start. Sessions run for about 90 minutes and there will be a ten-minute break in the middle.

Each session is one piece of the jigsaw in tackling stress. By coming to each class, the jigsaw will form and the big picture can emerge, making you better able to handle your stress.