Funding for frontline community groups in County Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

THE government has just announced a €2.5 million fund to help community groups who are working on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 in Co Carlow.

Voluntary groups like Meals on Wheels in Carlow, which delivers frontline services to people affected by the pandemic, will benefit from the fund.

Minister for rural and community development Michael Ring launched the €2.5 million fund earlier today, Thursday, to support community and voluntary groups.

The Covid-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate and urgently-needed funding to groups that are participating in the government’s Community Call initiative, which is being led by the local authorities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Local community and voluntary groups are supporting significant numbers of vulnerable people, many of whom are self-isolating, to get through this crisis. This fund will help these groups to cover the costs of their work,” said minister Ring.

“This is a response to support immediate and emergency efforts by community and voluntary groups in assisting people locally. It is recognised that there are wider challenges and impacts facing the community and voluntary sector as a whole, but this initiative will help to provide support to community groups that are delivering services at the frontline,” he added.

Local authorities will administer the funding to groups, so they will be making contact in the very near future with further details. The need for funding assistance will be kept under review.

Community Call is an unprecedented mobilisation of government, local authority and voluntary resources to provide help to those in our communities that need it during this crisis.

To find out more about how you may help people in need in Co Carlow, phone the dedicated helpline on 1800 814300 or email covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie.