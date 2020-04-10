Lions Clubs to raise €100k for ‘Hero Shield’ visors

NOT all heroes wear capes, but Carlow Lions Club members are helping to make sure they wear shields!

Lions Clubs across Ireland, including the local branch, have pledged to raise up to €100,000 to fund 200,000 ‘hero shield’ visors, which will be distributed free of charge to frontline health workers throughout Ireland.

The project, led by James O’Sullivan of Macroom Lions Club, has the support of clubs nationwide, including Carlow.

“We are already getting a very positive response from Lions Clubs all over the country and we are confident that we will reach our target of €100,000. Not all heroes wear capes, but as Lions Clubs, we can help make sure our heroes wear shields,” said Lions Zone chairman Orla Flavin.

“Twenty companies across the country are giving their time, talents and tools free of charge to produce these visors, which are manufactured in Ireland, are certified and meet EU Standards. Covid-19 teams across Ireland have already approved the Lions Hero Shields. An Garda Síochána, hospitals and care homes north and south across the country have been contacted and are eager to take delivery of our PPEs as soon as possible. The need is clear, as statistics show frontline staff account for almost a quarter of the Covid-19 cases in Ireland,” added Ms Flavin.

The hero shield is a full-face visor designed to be used by frontline workers in the battle against the Covid-19 virus. It is a vital piece of personal protective equipment in the armoury of kit helping to protect those who put themselves at risk to help others.

The visors are manufactured in Ireland by Hero Shield, a new not-for-profit collective of companies, and are certified as meeting all relevant EU standards. The HSE has already noted that, as the visor has no moving parts, it is easier to sterilise and reuse than many existing solutions.