By Suzanne Pender

A NEW Teagasc helpline to assist farmers with queries in relation to the current Covid-19 challenge has been set up.

“Teagasc have put in place a dedicated helpline for farmers to get advice on the range of issues that they may face as they continue to do their essential work in maintaining the food supply chain,” explained Professor Tom Kelly, Teagasc director of knowledge transfer.

“This helpline is open to all farmers for a range of farming issues they face on a day-to-day basis,” he added

The information line phone number is +353 76 1113533 and will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

As usual, the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie is a prime source of information on the full range of issues facing farm businesses. Teagasc clients should also continue to use advisers’ mobile and office numbers.