Online advice for curbing alcohol intake

Friday, April 10, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

DRINKAWARE, the national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse in Ireland, is urging people to be mindful of their drinking ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The call comes as the charity announced it has created a dedicated online hub ‘Alcohol & Covid-19’ as a resource for members of the public looking to access essential information on the topic in one place.

The Drinkaware Alcohol & Covid-19 hub (https://www.drinkaware.ie/facts/alcohol-and-covid19-coronavirus) provides a handy one-page reference guide containing information, facts and practical advice to help support better decision making around alcohol at this time.

Among the information included are tools to help people be sober-curious and more mindful about their habits, alcohol’s impact on the immune system and sleep and helpful links to additional resources.

 

