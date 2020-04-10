Public warned about risk of open fires in woodland

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine issued an Orange Fire Warning for the period April 8 until April 14.

File picture.

The National Parks and Wildlife service of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht have appealed to the public to be conscious of the dangers posed by fire on open ground.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine issued an Orange Fire Warning for the period April 8 until April 14.

In a statement, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said: “Incidents particularly reckless at a time when our emergency services are tackling the Covid-19 situation.”

The Department also said offenders are liable to be prosecuted under the Wildlife Acts.

The Department said that wildfires are “not a natural phenomenon in Ireland,” and that the main source of such fires is “the deliberate starting of fires without concern for the consequences.”

Last week Coillte, warned the public about taking exercise at a forest park and that they need to be on alert for the risk of fire.

Coillte said: “This is especially important as, due to the prolonged spell of dry weather, there is an increased risk of fire around forest parks and recreational sites.”