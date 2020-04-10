Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Robert (Robbie) Smyth, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff of Borris Lodge nursing home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen (nee Jones) Doncaster, England, brothers Patrick and Michael, brothers-in-law Tom Murphy and James Gleeson. Robbie, much loved brother of Maura and Jane. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his nephews and nieces Peter, Robert, Anne and special nephew Fr David Murphy, Galway, Michael, John, Seamus, Robert and Louise Gleeson, his cousins, especially Rose and Mary, kind neighbours and special friend Joe. May Robbie rest in peace. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to current guidelines Robbie’s funeral will be private. A celebration of Robbie’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Dorothy (Dot) Moriarty (née Dowling), Tynock, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, peacefully in her 100th year in the wonderful care of Craddock House nursing home, Naas, on Holy Thursday; beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Tom and Michael, daughter Dorry, daughters-in-law and partners, son-in-law, grandchildren Doireann, Shane, Cian, John, Elaine, Siobhan, Colette, Julie, Mark, Laura and Siofra, her nine great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Dot’s gentle soul rest in peace. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Dot’s funeral will pass her residence at 1.50pm on Sunday, going to The Church of The Assumption, Tynock, for a private Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery, via Barraderry.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Minchin of Seskin Cross, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2020, at Beechwood nursing home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Mary, Ann, William and Pat and cherished brother of Joan and the late John. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Patrick, James, Katelyn, Eoghan, Rachel, Isabel, Isla and Áine, sons-in-law Michael and Michael, daughters-in-law Grainne and Sally, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May Jim’s gentle soul rest in peace. Jim’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, direct to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoighre, Dublin. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of John Clement Lawler, Sandyford, Dublin and Carlow on 10 April peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Vivienne and Mary, brothers Brian and Stephen, sons Sean, Jamie and Paul, brothers-in-law Kieron and Dave, sister-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. A private funeral will take place due to government guidelines.