Ring of Kerry charity cycle cancelled for first time in 37 years due to Covid-19 outbreak

This year’s Ring of Kerry charity cycle has been cancelled.

It was set to take place on Saturday, July 4 now won’t be held for the first time in 37 years.

The race usually raises more than €1m for good causes each year.

Organisers say all registered participants will be contacted and given a choice of what to do with their current registration. All registrants will be offered three choices:

Defer your registration to the cycle on July 2021

Donate registration monies to chosen charity

Refund of your €100 registration fee

“It is a difficult time for many of the chosen charities and indeed most charities across Ireland which is why we remain committed to our charity partners,” said Bridget McGuire, Chairperson of The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Committee

“All the chosen charities have been informed of this year’s cancellation and will remain the chosen charities for the 2021 event.”