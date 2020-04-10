Shining a light through troubled times

THE Irish public will come together to shine a light at 9on this Saturday, 11 April, to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are set to shine their light from the Áras. Government buildings will light up, with a host of national and local public buildings across the island shining their beacon lights, along with Irish embassies and missions around the world.

#shineyourlight #lonraighdosholas is calling on people of all ages to be as creative as they wish to either power their phone torches, flash house lights, leave a candle safely in the window or even put up Christmas lights to participate in the initiative from wherever they are.

The campaign has already secured widespread support from the creative and cultural community, with Gabriel Byrne, Sinéad O’Connor, Glen Hansard, Saoirse Ronan, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Paula Meehan and Marie Mullen all joining RTÉ in the call for this public moment of solidarity as we join together to shine a light through the darkness. RTÉ will create special content on TV, radio and online to mark this coming together and share our moment of light during what is a dark time for many.