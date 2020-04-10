Tree Steps Challenge tackles climate change

WITH most of us spending our days at home, Irish charity Self Help Africa has come up with a creative way to stay active and connected while also helping the planet.

The charity, which was founded in Hacketstown, is asking households across the country to join the challenge, with the exercise targets of participants being rewarded with tree planting in Africa.

The Tree Steps Challenge will plant one new tree for every 5,000 steps that are taken by participants during the month of April, thanks to support from the GPA (Gaelic Players Association), which represents inter-county stars across the country.

Participants, individuals and families are asked to sign up and clock up the steps by doing laps of the garden, on the skipping rope or up and down the stairs. The goal is to keep moving and help to plant the planet one step at a time.

Participants will receive a virtual medal and their efforts will be linked to an ambitious “One Million Trees” climate change initiative that Self Help Africa is undertaking. This year, it aims to plant 100,000 native trees in Ireland and one-million trees in Africa.

For more information on the Tree Steps challenge, visit selfhelpafrica.org.