Woodies in Carlow will remain closed despite loophole

WOODIES outlets nationwide are to remain closed despite new Covid-19 restrictions listing hardware shops as “essential retail outlets.”

New laws signed by minister for health Simon Harris have given hardware stores and garden centres the right to legally reopen but the Government want these premises to remain closed over the Easter weekend.

The new restrictions have caused confusion and prompted legal debate as they listed these stores as “essential retail outlets” alongside newsagents and pharmacies.

Woodies, which operates one store in Carlow located at Carlow Retail Park, clarified its position on the matter.

“Our stores will remain closed until the government restrictions have been lifted. We sought clarification today and the position remains unchanged. Stay safe and we will be here for your all your needs when we can re-open safely.

Hardware shops, builder’s merchants and garden centres were forced to close in late March after a series of restrictions on public movement were introduced.