Your chance to shine a light on local heroes

By Suzanne Pender

KINDNESS knows no bounds for the business community of Co Carlow and the public have been quick to let this generosity have its moment to shine!

#CarlowKindness is an online initiative launched by Carlow Enterprise Office, where members of the public have the opportunity to nominate a person, organisation or business that has gone above and beyond to help as we all battle Covid-19.

“It’s been lovely to see the huge response from people and people expressing how grateful they are to others,” said Eileen McCabe, social media manager at Carlow Enterprise Office.

“We felt the competition would brighten people up and support local business at a time when there is so much uncertainty,” she added.

Each weekend, Carlow Enterprise Office has shared just some of its many nominations to the #CarlowKindness competition, with each story giving a real snapshot of the wonderful community spirit evident right across the county.

“Seán O’Brien has been nominated for donating his home rent-free to the nurses; we’ve also had some lovely nominations for Sam McCauley’s, Askea Pharmacy, SuperValu … the kindness Carlow is showing every day has been great to see,” said Eileen.

The competition is open-ended because it’s impossible to know when all this will end, so the positive vibes from the enterprise board are set to continue.

The prize is a €200 voucher for a Carlow business of your choice. To enter the online competition, send your nomination to Carlow Enterprise Facebook page