A bright light of hope

Don’t forget to shine a light this evening at 9pm, as the nation comes together to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE’s #shineyourlight #lonraighdosholas is calling on people of all ages to be as creative as they wish to either power their phone torches, flash house lights, leave a candle safely in the window or even put up Christmas lights to participate in the initiative from wherever they are.

The Irish public are asked to come together to shine a light at 9pm this evening.