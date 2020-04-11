A bright light of hope

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Don’t forget to shine a light this evening at 9pm, as the nation comes together to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
RTE’s #shineyourlight #lonraighdosholas is calling on people of all ages to be as creative as they wish to either power their phone torches, flash house lights, leave a candle safely in the window or even put up Christmas lights to participate in the initiative from wherever they are.
The Irish public are asked to come together to shine a light at 9pm this evening.

