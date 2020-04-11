A very Good Friday for Kilkenny EuroMillions winner who won almost €100k

A EuroMillions player in Co Kilkenny is nearly €100,000 richer after they matched five numbers in last night’s draw.

The National Lottery says the ticket was bought at Glynn’s Daybreak Store in Callan and players in the area are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers from the main EuroMillions draw were 3, 10, 17, 33 and 39 and the lucky star numbers were 1 and 4.

Michael Glynn, owner of Glynn’s Daybreak, said they were absolutely delighted to discover that they had sold a winning ticket especially as it is their first major winner.

“It’s a nice bit of news for the town too and hopefully, as most of our trade is from local people these days with people shopping closer to home, the winner is someone from Callan.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the winner is asked to contact the lotto HQ by phone and the claim period has also been extended by three months.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We look forward to welcoming them to National Lottery HQ once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“If you are this lucky winner please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”