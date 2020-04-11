Belfast lawyer’s release from ICU hailed as inspirational and life affirming

By Press Association
The release from intensive care of a well-known solicitor who had been in critical condition with coronavirus has been hailed as inspirational.
Niall Murphy, 43, gave the thumbs-up in video footage of him being wheeled from ICU on Friday night.
The married father-of-three from Belfast is a partner in KRW Law in Belfast.
He has been involved in many high-profile criminal trials and civil court cases, often representing victims of the Troubles.
Mr Murphy’s release from ICU on Good Friday has been described as “life-affirming and poignant” by his friend and fellow partner at KRW Law Kevin Winters.
Mr Winters told the PA news agency: “Hearing news of his transfer out of ICU has been seismic for Niall’s family.
The timing of the move coming as it did on Good Friday is both life-affirming and poignant.
“Watching the video of Niall being clapped and cheered by all the medical staff as he leaves ICU is truly inspirational and a defiantly iconic moment during this hellish crisis.”
Mr Murphy is also a keen gaelic games enthusiast.
Antrim GAA tweeted on Friday night: “Great to see Niall Murphy is out of ICU. All the prayers are working.”
Sinn Féin Assembly member Gerry Kelly tweeted the video.
“Go Niall go!” he posted.
