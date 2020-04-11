Cancer society needs volunteer drivers

AS a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the Irish Cancer Society urgently needs volunteer drivers in Carlow to help them continue to deliver their service.

The role of the volunteer driver is to transfer cancer patients from their homes to the hospital and return patients to their homes. This service is specific to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

If you have a car, a clean driving licence and want to volunteer for a vital service, apply at https://www.i-vol.ie/organisation-details/

Volunteer drivers should be living within Co Carlow and be under 70 years of age