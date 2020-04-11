Carlow gardaí to ramp up checkpoints this weekend

GARDAÍ will be out in force in Carlow this Easter weekend to enforce travel and social distancing restrictions.

Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny have commenced Operation Fannacht to prevent and deter unnecessary movement.

Inspector Kevin Doyle said: “We have static checkpoints along all the major artery routes around Carlow and Kilkenny. We have vehicles on patrol stopping pedestrians and groups.”

He added: “Most people we are meeting are very nice, understanding and compliant. They are going to do the shopping or going to work in essential services. They are the majority. We have had times where we have turned people around and refused access to where they wanted to go or what they wanted to do.”

Some people were found travelling from Kilkenny to go shopping in Carlow.

“People want to go for spin, that’s what they want to do and there is no need for it,” said Insp Doyle.

Gardaí have powers to turn people around if they deem their travel unnecessary. People have been compliant when directed by gardaí, with no arrests being reported.

The increased patrols have also resulted in the detection of other offences.

On Thursday, a patrol on the M9 in Carlow arrested a lorry driver who had been driving erratically.

He was brought to Carlow Garda Station, where he returned an alcohol reading of 73mg to 100ml of breath.

Separately, another motorist tested positive for cocaine and cannabis near the motorway at Tinryland.