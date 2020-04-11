  • Home >
Further searches at Dublin housing estate where partial skeletal remains discovered

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Gardaí are carrying out further searches at a housing estate in Dublin where partial human remains have been found.

The discovery was made during works on a site at the Lissenfield estate in Rathmines on Thursday evening.

Gardaí said partial human skeletal remains had been found at the site, which is located off the Lower Rathmines Road.

It is believed the remains have been there for some time and could be between 5 and 20 years old.

The scene remains sealed off and the Garda technical examination is continuing today.

