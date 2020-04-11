Low-cost counselling available for legal eagles

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Law Society of Ireland has launched LegalMind, a new mental-health support service to support Carlow solicitors.

The initiative is an independent, low-cost mental health service accessible to Carlow solicitors and their dependants across Ireland at any time of the day or night and is provided on a confidential basis.

Launching the new service, president of the Law Society of Ireland Michele O’Boyle said that supports for mental health have never been more important.

“We are currently experiencing challenging and unprecedented times. It is important now, more than ever, to check in on our wellbeing; LegalMind aims to do that by supporting mental health and resilience in the legal community,” she said.

LegalMind was developed in response to a study of the solicitors’ profession, where more than half of the respondents said they experienced stress at work.

“We need to protect our own wellbeing, manage our resilience and seek out help when needed. We cannot be there for our families, friends, colleagues or clients if our own mental health is not in check.” Ms O’Boyle reminded colleagues that “it is human to seek help and to talk with a mental health professional about any worries or emotions that you might have”.

Through LegalMind, solicitors and their dependants can access in-the-moment 24/7 phone support with a qualified counsellor or psychotherapist

“Importantly, this service is independent to the Law Society and available on a confidential basis,” said Ms O’Boyle. “I hope my colleagues will utilise this valuable service when needed.”

LegalMind also offers an online portal and app, which combines information and content such as podcasts, videos, guidelines and articles on physical wellness, wellbeing, mental health and wellbeing events.

Solicitors and their dependants can currently avail of therapy sessions online via video and by phone. Face-to-face therapy sessions will resume once restrictions relating to Covid-19 are lifted.