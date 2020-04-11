Man, 40s, dies following collision in Co Kildare

A man has been killed following a collision this morning in Co Kildare.

The fatal accident involving two cars occurred at 9.50am at Easton Road, Leixlip.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Leixlip are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.