Parents urged to be vigilant as number of children accidentally consuming poison rises

Saturday, April 11, 2020

The number of children admitted to the emergency departments after accidentally consuming poisons has doubled compared with the same time last year.

That is according to Children’s Health Ireland, which is reminding parents to keep paracetamol, hand sanitiser and detergents locked away and out of reach of children.

Consuming the items can cause some liver issues for children.

Dr Ciara Martin, consultant in emergency medicine with the group, says it is alarming to see a rise in poison cases.

“The numbers of children attending emergency departments is down even though our emergency departments are open,” said Dr Martin.

“But what we have noticed is those children in the categories of accidental ingestion of poisons that is double what it was for these weeks last year.

“Just put things like hand gel, medicines, hand sanitisers, Calpol, paracetamol, Nurofen – anything like that that you have – put them out of reach.”

