ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers

People across the country have joined together to “Shine Your Light” to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everyone took part in the gesture at 9pm tonight by lighting candles, grabbing lamps, shining torches or even putting up Christmas lights to express hope and remember those who have died from the virus and their loved ones.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina took part in the event from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Many people around the country got involved.

The Aviva Stadium shining its lights for frontline staff tonight.

Irish people abroad joined in the event also.

While Irish embassies and missions around the world also participated.

Well done everyone and stay safe.

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]