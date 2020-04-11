The Lotto results are in…

Saturday, April 11, 2020

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth nearly €9m.

The numbers drawn for tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth €8,832,139 are 13, 16, 20, 28, 37 and 47. The bonus number is 17.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s draw next week will be worth more than €9m.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

The numbers drawn for tonight’s Lotto Plus 1 are 4, 7, 22, 23, 38 and 44. The bonus number is 25.

The numbers drawn for tonight’s Lotto Plus 2 are 11, 17, 23, 28, 40 and 46. The bonus number is 37.

