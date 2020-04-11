Tinryland nurse raises spirits from frontline of Covid-19 battle

AMID the doom and gloom of Covid-19, a Tinryland nurse working on the frontline has shared a story to raise the spirits.

St James’s Hospital nurse Róisín Byrne tweeted her happiness at seeing a Covid-19 patient, who had been in intensive care, recuperate and be discharged. Róisín and her colleagues gave him a round of applause as he was leaving the ward.

The tweet went viral with more than 5,000 likes.

Speaking to The Nationalist, Róisín said: “There are the good and bad cases and that’s what I wanted to highlight. There is that good side when we had that patient who had a tough ICU admission and we were able to discharge them.”

For the last six weeks, Róisín has worked in one of the designated Covid-19 wards at St James’s.

“It’s been tough going. It’s frightening for everyone and daunting for all the patients. It’s mentally draining, a different type of nursing. We are all learning every day. The virus is new to everyone,” she said.

“Patients can deteriorate very quickly on the wards and you have to think very quickly with the doctors whether they are good candidates for ICU.”

There was a focus on keeping spirits up, particularly for patients who were cut off from their families.

“You have to keep a good buzz around the place. You can’t go in with your head hanging down. The patients are feeding off you, as they don’t have their families around. They are relying on you for your reassurance.”

