Another Oscar nod for Saoirse?

By Suzanne Pender

Carlow raised Saoirse Ronan has been backed to bag her first Oscar award in the Best Actress category for her role in the period movie, Ammonite.

Punters are hopeful that it will be fifth time lucky for Saoirse as bets pile in for the Irish actress. BoyleSports have trimmed the blonde beauty into 25/1 from 33/1 and if the bets continue, her odds will shorten even further as they were initially introduced at 66/1.

Saoirse has previously been nominated for three Oscars, Lady Bird (2017), Brooklyn (2015), and Atonement (2007) when she was just 12 years old.

The Mary Queen of Scots star then received her fourth nod at last year’s awards for her brilliant performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, but lost out to Renée Zellweger’s portrayal of Judy.

The Hollywood star is yet to win an Academy award, but with rumours already circulating that she’s a strong contender for next year’s Oscar nominations, we will be keeping a close eye on any further activity in the betting.