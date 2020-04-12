Carlow Covid-19 figures increase by 10

The number of Carlow Covid-19 cases is now at 32 according to figures on Sunday evening.

The figure is an increase of 10 of Saturday’s figure.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

12 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

the people included 6 females and 8 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 334 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 430 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 297 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals: