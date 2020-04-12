Easter Sunday’s eggstraordinary effort

By Suzanne Pender

WATCH out, Easter Bunny, you may have a rival!

Bright and early this morning, Sharon Parker Byrne from the Charity Begins at Home appeal at New Oak Estate, Carlow, began delivering Easter eggs all over the town.

Nearly every estate in town received this Easter Sunday visit, with lots of chocolate treats for many delighted residents.

With the support of Carlow gardaí Sharon ensured the delicious eggs also reached local organisations, shops and services, particularly those working on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

“The people of Carlow and many local businesses have been fantastic…. I can’t thank the people of Carlow enough for their donations,” said Sharon.

“To see the smiles and the shock on people’s faces this morning was amazing. Thanks to everyone, it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many, led by the Untouchables Youth Group at New Oak Estate,” added Sharon.