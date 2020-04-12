Freephone helpline

Sunday, April 12, 2020

A dedicated freephone community support helpline to assist at-risk members of the public during the Coronavirus crisis is proving a useful support to vulnerable people.
Operated by Carlow County Council the freephone number is 1800 814 300 and is open from 8am-8pm seven days a week. The helpline will continue to be there for the duration of the crisis.

