Minding our mental health during the crisis

By Dr Paula Greally, Carlow Medical, Centric Health

IT is very natural to feel more emotional than normal during this time. Some of us can feel angry and afraid, sad and anxious. Some can feel quite lonely especially if they are self-isolating because they are ill or cocooning (if they are over 70 years or in an extremely medically vulnerable at risk group). Others can feel more angry than normal and get upset quite easily. All these emotions are normal; they are normal human reactions to an extraordinary situation. The Covid-19 outbreak is extraordinary. Because of this, it is even more important to mind our mental health during this time. We need to do this to ensure that we don’t get overwhelmed by our emotions.

I have put together some tips for looking after our mental health at this time; please feel free to use them and to share them with your friends.

Acknowledge your feelings. It is very normal to feel this way. Allow some time to express the way you are feeling. Ways to do this can be talking to others, doing something creative or journaling Concentrate on the things you can control. You can control your own thoughts and behaviours. Try to focus on the things that are positive in your life. You can concentrate on continued hand hygiene, physical distancing and self-isolating if you are ill Stay up to date with information but limit the amount of time you spend on news and social media outlets. It is also important to access reliable sources of information like the World Health Organisation ( www.who.int ) the Irish Health Service Executive ( www.hse.ie ) and the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre ( www.hpsc.ie ). Feel free to also call the HSELive helpline for information (1850 241850) Keep up healthy routines: eat a balanced healthy diet, get some fresh air (but remember to keep exercise brief, maintain physical distancing of two metres and stay within a 2km radius of your home), try to get eight hours of sleep every night and limit alcohol intake. If you are cocooning, you can try to sit with a nice view in a well-ventilated room (with the window open) and try to get some natural sunlight Stay connected with friends and family. There are so many ways to connect nowadays – via telephone, text messages, WhatsApp, skype or video calling Try some relaxation and meditation techniques – www.calm.com/blog/take-a-deep-breath has some free resources to try at home Take care of each other and support one other. Try to be friendly, smile, wave (no hugs) and check in with friends and family. A supportive phone call from a friend can be really comforting during these times Remember that services such as the Samaritans ( www.samaritans.org/ireland ), Aware ( www.aware.ie ), Jigsaw ( www.jigsaw.ie ), Pieta House ( www.pieta.ie ) and Turn2Me ( www.turn2me.ie ) are still available for support The Samaritans phone number is 116123 and the Alone helpline is 0818 222024.



It’s worth repeating some key messages which are important to remember: