Peter McVerry Trust calls for AirBnb apartments to be used to house homeless

The Peter McVerry Trust says it is used 110 apartments in Dublin city to help homeless people who are isolating due to Covid-19.

The homeless charity is supporting those who are unwell in the city as they quarantine for 14 days in the apartments.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says they have also found more housing units for rough sleepers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The good news is that we have managed to get people off the street because there is no one else on the street so we have been able to find people just like we did during Storm Emma.

“So we our Housing First figures have gone up. We got a lad into Housing First this week, he got his own apartment in the city and he had been sleeping on Henry Street for years.

“So we have been able to reduce the number right down of those who are sleeping on the street.”

The homeless charity has said it wants to use AirBnb apartments that tourists would normally use to house rough sleepers instead.

Mr Doyle Doyle is calling on the Government to house homeless people in apartments instead of hotels.

“Here in Dublin, we are putting tourists into fabulous AirBnb apartments in the middle of the city and we are putting homeless families into hotels.

“So really what we need to do is make more hotels available at a cheaper rate for tourists and then put the families and homeless people into the apartments.

“What we’re saying is that some of this stock we need to buy it up now.”

