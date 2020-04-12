President Higgins leads Easter Rising commemorations as Covid-19 victims remembered

President Higgins lays a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees planted by himself and Sabina in honour of the revolutionaries executed after the 1916 Rising in the gardens of Áras An Uachtaráin. Picture: Maxwells

A commemoration ceremony to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising has taken place in Dublin.

It involved the ringing of The Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, the lowering of the tricolour to half mast and the reading of the Proclamation at the GPO.

The Taoiseach also invited President Michael D Higgins to lay a wreath at the Áras before observing a minute’s silence.

In his prayer of remembrance from the GPO, the Defence Forces’ Head Chaplin, Fr. Seamus Madigan, spoke of those affected by the coronavirus.

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of those who died during 1916 and gather in their memory, we pray for our country, our people and the challenges of these times.

“Remembering especially all those who have died during this most difficult time.”

The ceremony, which was reduced because of the Covid-19 restrictions, was broadcast live from the Aras and The GPO.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice social distancing