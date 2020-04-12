Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Josephine Shaw, Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 11 April at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford. Beloved daughter of the late Kathleen and Denis, much loved and adored sister of Elizabeth and cherished sister-in-law of Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law, nephews John, Mark and their wives Ruth and Lyndsey, nieces Claire and Maria, Claire’s husband Tim, grand nephews Kyle and Michael, grand nieces Isabelle, Leah, Eve and Chloe, relatives and her many good friends. May Josephine’s gentle soul rest in peace. Josephine’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Josephine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Monday at 10am – www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow. A celebration of Josephine’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Fitzharris (Sallynoggin, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin and formerly of Carlow) on 9 April suddenly but peacefully at home. William, dearly beloved brother of Pat, Joe, Tom, Jack, Gerard, Kathleen, Martina and Mary Ann. He be very sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends. May he rest in peace. A private funeral will take place due to government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Lizzie Moore who died on 12 April at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late John Joe and much loved mother of Marie, John, Patricia and Geraldine. Recently predeceased by her son-in-law John Moore. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has taken place of Sandra Dunne (née Edilo) of Millennium Court, Tullow Road, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 12 April at her home. Beloved wife of Liam and cherished sister of Sosie, Edwin and Francis. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May Sandra’s gentle soul rest in peace. Sandra’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Sandra’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Tuesday, 14 April at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Fiona Whelan, Rathnagrew, Hacketstown on 11 April following a tragic accident. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Fiona rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.